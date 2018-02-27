Nevada County wildlife group to set to hold welcome meeting and seminar

Wildlife Rehabilitation and Release has set its annual Wildlife Seminar and Volunteer Welcome Meeting for new and returning volunteers on March 10.

"This is one of the most fascinating meetings of the year as we delve into all things wild," said Bev Myers, president of the organization. "Have you ever rescued a bird after it flew into your window and wondered how to help it? Has your child ever brought you an injured animal and wanted you to save it? This meeting will help you learn how to help and who to go to for assistance."

The orientation meeting will be held at the United Methodist Church in Grass Valley from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. with registration at 9:30. Rehabilitation team leaders will highlight care and treatment techniques in assisting songbirds, raptors, small mammals and bats.

Various other volunteer opportunities will be identified as well. The Wildlife Ambassadors including a Red-tailed Hawk, American Crow, Barn Owl, Western Screech-owl, Great Horned Owl and various bats will be on hand for up-close viewing.

In the afternoon, experts will share new findings and information about wildlife issues. Paul Tebbel, crane biologist, past Executive Director of the Effie Yeaw Nature Center and past manager of Audubon's Rowe Sanctuary on the Platte River will talk about "The Private Lives of Cranes."

Tebbel has been working with cranes since 1976 and will share glimpses into their behavior, body language and communication. In addition, Ben Nuckolls will give a presentation on injured wildlife restraint.

"This action-packed meeting is an excellent opportunity to meet others who have a passion for wildlife and to learn more about our local wild animals and birds as well as how you can help," said Myers.

In 2017, WR&R treated over 800 songbirds, raptors, small mammals and bats.

Registration fees include lunch and a raffle ticket. For current members, the cost is $10 and for nonmembers, $15. Wildlife Rehabilitation and Release is the state and federally permitted organization for rehabilitating wild mammals and birds in Nevada County.

The Wildlife Ambassador hawk, crow, owls, and bats will be on hand to great new volunteers.

For more information go to http://www.cawildlife911.org/

Source: Wildlife Rehabilitation & Release