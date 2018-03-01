Nevada County water board discusses finances, snowpack

The Nevada Irrigation District board of directors voted to extend a contract for specialty inspection services for the Bear River siphon replacement project, and participated in a public workshop focusing on fiscal management and reserves during its Wednesday meeting.

The board unanimously authorized a $210,000 consulting contract with Holdrege & Kull for resident construction and specialty inspection services for the Bear River Siphon Replacement Project.

In other NID matters, the finance manager conducted a fiscal management and reserve workshop for board members and the public to review the district's financial policies and procedures.

The general manager reported district water storage is 236,114 acre-feet. Bowman Lake has received 36.33 inches of precipitation this water year — about normal — but snowpack only is 17 percent of the average for March.

The next regular meeting of the NID Board of Directors will be held at 9 a.m. March 14, at the NID Business Center located at 1036 W. Main St., Grass Valley. NID board meetings are open to the public.

Source: Nevada Irrigation District