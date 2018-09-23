Nevada County wants to fill assistant CEO spot by November

Nevada County officials say they want a new assistant CEO hired by Nov. 1.

Applicants had until 5 p.m. Friday to apply for the job that was left vacant when Alison Lehman, the former assistant CEO, took the county's top spot earlier this month. Now the county executive officer, Lehman will make the decision on who becomes her second-in-command.

Officials declined to say how many people applied for the assistant CEO job. The decision on Lehman's successor remains weeks away.

The county's Human Resources Department will vet applications received by the Friday deadline. It'll forward those that meet the job requirements to an in-person interview board, said Mali Dyck, interim human resources director.

The composition of the interview board is unknown.

"Sometimes in the past they've had community members, as well as county staff," Dyck said.

The board is scheduled to meet next month.

According to Dyck, it can take longer for hires at this level to relocate. She noted that one county department director took two months to move here.

"We try to be flexible," she added.

The assistant CEO position pays between $152,339.20 and $185,972.81 a year.

Lehman became CEO after the retirement of former CEO Rick Haffey, who'd served the county for almost 20 years.

To contact Staff Writer Alan Riquelmy, email ariquelmy@theunion.com or call 530-477-4239.