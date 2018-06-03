Nevada County votes: Primary election held from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesday
June 3, 2018
All seven vote centers in Nevada County will open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesday.
The primary election will determine the county's next district attorney and the District 3 seat on the Board of Supervisors.
The sheriff's race, which has three candidates, could advance to the November general election, if no candidate receives over 50 percent of the vote.
Voters on Tuesday also will decide on two Nevada City Council seats, as well as three local measures.
Voters statewide will chose which candidates advance to the November general election for offices including governor, lieutenant governor and U.S. senator.
The seven vote centers, where any registered voter can cast a ballot, include: the county elections office, 950 Maidu Ave., Suite 210, Nevada City; Gold Miners Inn, Room E, 121 Bank St., and the Best Western Gold County Inn, Conference Center, Gold 1, 1012 Sutton Way, both in Grass Valley; the Penn Valley Fire Protection District, Station 43, 10513 Spenceville Road; the Higgins Lions Community Center, 22490 E. Hacienda Drive, in South County; Town Hall Truckee Board Chambers, 10183 Truckee Airport Road, and the Family Resource Center, 11695 Donner Pass Road, both in Truckee.
