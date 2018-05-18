Nevada County voters already casting ballots

Nevada County elections officials said Friday that 2,452 people have returned their vote-by-mail ballots in advance of the June 5 election.

The elections office mailed 67,183 ballots, meaning 3.6 percent of eligible voters have made their choice for offices including sheriff, district attorney and several statewide posts.

Some ballots cast may not be included in Friday's total. Officials collect ballots from drop-off locations every few days. They'll collect them every day the week before the election.

Nevada County is part of a pilot program that sent a vote-by-mail ballot to every registered voter in the county. Voters can mail in their ballots, drop them at one of a handful of designated spots across the county or wait until vote centers open. People can vote in person at those centers or drop off their ballots there.