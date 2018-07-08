Nevada County vegetation fire injures no one, damages no buildings, Cal Fire says

Firefighters on Sunday said a South County vegetation fire caused no injuries and damaged no buildings.

The seven-acre fire near Garden Bar Road and Rosemary Lane started around 11 a.m. Firefighters contained the blaze at 1 p.m., said Mary Eldridge, public information officer with Cal Fire.

"They're going to go and keep checking it," Eldridge said. "That's routine."

Eldridge said the fire was caused by a mowing operation in a dry, grass field.

Six engines, two tankers and a helicopter responded to the blaze, she added.

— Staff Writer Alan Riquelmy