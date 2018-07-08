Nevada County vegetation fire injures no one, damages no buildings, Cal Fire says
July 8, 2018
Firefighters on Sunday said a South County vegetation fire caused no injuries and damaged no buildings.
The seven-acre fire near Garden Bar Road and Rosemary Lane started around 11 a.m. Firefighters contained the blaze at 1 p.m., said Mary Eldridge, public information officer with Cal Fire.
"They're going to go and keep checking it," Eldridge said. "That's routine."
Eldridge said the fire was caused by a mowing operation in a dry, grass field.
Six engines, two tankers and a helicopter responded to the blaze, she added.
— Staff Writer Alan Riquelmy
