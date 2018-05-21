Nevada County unemployment rates continue to fall

Nevada County's April unemployment numbers were released last week by California's Employment Development Department. The report found unemployment rates continue to decrease, with 3.3 percent of county residents reportedly without jobs.

The number is down from March's rate of 3.7 percent.

The county's labor force was reported to consist of 48,110 individuals. Civilian labor force numbers include those who are self-employed, unpaid family workers, household domestic workers, and workers on strike.

California's unemployment rate was listed at 3.8 percent, down significantly from March's statistic of 4.2 percent.

The report noted that the employers with the most job ads in Nevada County were concentrated in the Tahoe/Truckee area: Vail Resorts, Ritz-Carlton, and Tahoe Truckee Unified School District.