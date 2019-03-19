Nevada County transportation plan available for review, comment

As part of the regional transportation planning process, the Nevada County Transportation Commission, in coordination with the County of Nevada, City of Grass Valley, City of Nevada City, and Town of Truckee, contracted with the consulting firm Fehr & Peers to prepare an Active Transportation Plan covering Nevada County, according to a release.

The plan combines previous bicycle and pedestrian planning efforts, evaluates needs, identifies projects and recommends prioritization. Completion of the study will provide information and analysis required by the California Transportation Commission's state funding guidelines and assist local agency efforts to secure grant funding for bicycle and pedestrian projects.

Fehr & Peers has prepared the Draft Nevada County plan, which incorporates previous bicycle and pedestrian planning efforts and the input received through the public participation process. Previous public participation efforts included local outreach at local farmers markets and street fairs, an online crowd source interactive mapping and comment tool, and public workshops held at the Grass Valley City Hall and Truckee Town Hall. The plan is available for review on the Nevada County Transportation Commission website, as well as information on how to submit comments at: http://www.nctc.ca.gov/Projects/Active-Transportation-Plan/index.html

The plan is available for review and comment through April 15, 2019. Any comments received will be considered for incorporation into the final report that will be presented for adoption at the May 15 meeting.

Source: Nevada County Transportation Commission