Nevada County Transportation Commission to hear about Highway 49 grant

The Nevada County Transportation Commission on Wednesday will hear about a $25 million federal grant officials hope to win for the Highway 49 corridor improvement project.

The commission meets at 9:30 a.m. Wednesday at the Eric Rood Administrative Center, 950 Maidu Ave., Nevada City.

The project — which runs north of La Barr Meadows Road to south of the McKnight Road interchange along Highway 49 — isn't finalized. It's undetermined whether it would use traffic signals or roundabouts, said Dan Landon, the commission's executive director.

"This is not a final plan," he said. "It's a grant application. There are still alternatives in play."

The project, estimated to cost around $105.6 million, has a 2024 completion date, if enough funding exists.

Funding is an issue for the corridor improvement project. The transportation commission has provided $6 million. Added to that, the federal grant would provide over a quarter of the needed funds.

The commission expects to learn by September if it's awarded the $25 million grant.

Landon said he wants to parlay funding like the federal grant into additional money.

To contact Staff Writer Alan Riquelmy, email ariquelmy@theunion.com or call 530-477-4239.