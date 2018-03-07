Nevada County to see some rain, much wetter storm possible next week
March 7, 2018
Rain showers are likely to make an appearance in Nevada County Thursday morning, but with very little precipitation expected.
A weather system is being predicted to move into the Pacific Northwest Thursday and Friday, bringing most of the rain and mountain snow north of the county, said the National Weather Service. The high Thursday is predicted to be about 54 degrees, with a low of 42 degrees Thursday night. Grass Valley could see between 0.10 to 0.25 inches of rain through Saturday.
Most of Saturday looks drier, with the weather system weakening as it moves inland Saturday night and Sunday, according to the weather service, Next week looks potentially much wetter, however, with a series of colder storms predicted to bring rain and mountain snow to Northern California beginning Tuesday and continuing through the week.
— The Union staff
