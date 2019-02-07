Nevada County to see more rain, snow

The last round of storms skirted western Nevada County, dropping a lot of rain but just a little snow at lower elevations through Tuesday.

There's more on the way.

Wet weather returns Friday with the first of a pair of cold systems, the National Weather Service said in a release Thursday morning. The initial system is the weaker of the two, with the second having heavy snow, gusty winds and lower snow levels. Snow levels will likely be low enough to bring accumulations into the upper foothills with both storms.

The first system is predicted to bring as much as a half-inch of rain with the snow levels dropping to 2,500 feet by Saturday morning.

The second system is forecast to arrive by Saturday evening, becoming heavier on Sunday. Showers could linger into Monday.

Rainfall up to 2 to 3 inches is predicted through Monday. Snow levels are predicted to be as low as 2,500 feet Friday and Saturday, dropping to as low as 1,000 feet Sunday and Monday. Between 5 and 15 inches of snow down to 2,500 feet is predicted through Sunday, the weather service said. Windy conditions with gusts to 50 mph coupled with heavy snow could bring periods of whiteout conditions, especially Saturday night and Sunday.

Nevada County's Extreme Weather Shelter, which has been open from last Saturday through Thursday nights, will remain open Friday, Saturday and Sunday nights, according to a release. Hours of operation are 4:30 p.m. through 7:30 a.m. the next morning.

In Nevada City, the shelter will be at the Seaman's Lodge located at 423 Nimrod St. Grass Valley's shelter will be at the Salvation Army, located at 10725 Alta St. The Salvation Army's phone number is 274-3500. The Salvation Army facility is limited to 25 people and prioritizes sheltering families first. It will accept single adults only if the Nevada City shelter is at capacity.

Further assistance for homeless citizens is available by calling 211 or 844-319-4119 to speak with a local 211 Connecting Point call specialist.

Contact reporter Liz Kellar at 530-477-4236 or by email at lizk@theunion.com.