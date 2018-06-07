Nevada County Tech Connection’s June TechTonic event: The Billion Dollar Pivot

TechTonic event: The Billion Dollar Pivot

At June's TechTonic event, the Nevada County Tech Connection will host Ken Krugler, president of Scale Unlimited, who will talk about one Bay Area startup that has leveraged this advantage to great success ­— and how any startup or small business owner can learn from its example.

TechTonic is set for 5:30 p.m. on June 19 at the Nevada County Tech Hub at 104 New Mohawk Road in Nevada City.

Krugler will tell the story of Apollo Fusion, a Bay Area startup founded to "solve fusion" that later pivoted to electric thrusters for small satellites. Now their Apollo Constellation Engine can handle any type of satellite mission, from the smallest earth observation satellites to large communication satellites.

Those interested in attending this free event can learn more and RSVP on our Facebook event page. Professionals and families are welcome at TechTonic, as well as children who require minimal supervision. Food and drinks will be provided. A donation of $5-$15 would be appreciated, but is not required.

Source: Nevada County Tech Connection