Nevada County Tea Party Patriots community movie event

Reservations are now being accepted for "LaVoy: Dead Man Talking, A Cowboy's Fight For Freedom," as part of a special community movie night at 6 p.m. on September 14 in the Nevada County Board of Supervisors' Chambers at the Eric Rood Administration Center, 950 Maidu Ave., Nevada City. The bio-documentary follows the life and death of LaVoy Finicum, the Arizona rancher who was shot and killed in Oregon by law enforcement officers on January 26, 2016.

Finicum was one of several occupation leaders at the Malheur National Wildlife Refuge located in Harney County Oregon who were traveling to a public meeting in the city of John Day. The film features LaVoy's own words and actions as compared to the picture painted by the media and cemented into the collective memory of the American mind. The film gives LaVoy the opportunity he never got — to tell, in his own words, how he came to his final decision on January 26, 2016. All who were with LaVoy on that fateful day, were acquitted in an Oregon federal court. Doors open at 6 p.m., the movie begins at 6:30 p.m.

Seating is limited and an RSVP is required by completing a sign up form at http://nevadacountyteaparty.com.

Sponsored by the Nevada County Tea Party Patriots, the movie is free. Donations of $5 are appreciated.