Nevada County Supes OK outdoor fire ban along Yuba River corridor

Nevada County's Supervisors on Tuesday approved an urgency ordinance intended to reduce wildfire risks along the South Yuba River corridor.

The pilot program will go into effect immediately and will ban open fires on private property within a quarter-mile on each side of the ordinary high water mark of the South Yuba River, from the confluence of the river with Kentucky Creek below Bridgeport to Lang's Crossing. The ban will run through the end of the declared fire season this year and then again next year from Memorial Day through the end of the fire season.

Nevada County, as part of the Yuba River Public Safety Cohort, began working on the ordinance this year, with several public meetings held to hear public concerns.

The South Yuba River corridor is a patchwork of jurisdiction, and the ordinance will make fire restriction policies more consistent between public and private lands, said Jeffrey Thorsby, a senior administrative analyst for the board. It will prohibit any and all outdoor burning on private property on each side of the river, with some exceptions. Public lands policy already prohibits open fires during fire season, Thorsby noted.

Wood and charcoal fires will be allowed in permanent pedestal grills and fire rings in "designated developed recreation sites" such as campgrounds, as long as they are in a cleared area.

Fires will be allowed inside enclosed stoves, grills, barbecues or portable braziers in campgrounds or improved parcels, if they are at least 10 feet away from any combustible structure, with a readily available emergency water supply within 30 feet. A tenant or property owner must be present, Thorsby said, adding this is designed to prevent visitors from bringing a portable barbecue to the river and trespassing on private land.

Recommended Stories For You

A third exception will allow fires inside a fire ring or fire pit at least 25 feet away from structures with water available within 30 feet. The ban will include smoking, with exceptions for those smoking in an enclosed vehicle or building or while stopped in an area that is cleared.

The ordinance will be complaint-driven and will be enforced as a misdemeanor, punishable by a fine of up to $1,000 or a jail sentence of up to 90 days.

Education is a huge component, Thorsby told the supervisors, pointing to continuing the "Love the Yuba Like a Local" campaign.

"On any weekend in (the town of) Washington, they can get 2,000 visitors, and only 50 people live there," Supervisor Hank Weston said. "We know this is an issue … The public wants more enforcement, they want more patrols."

Supervisor Heidi Hall called the ban "one more small step" in protecting the county from wildfire. Fellow board member Ed Scofield said enforcement is crucial and asked how that would be addressed.

"If the public sees something … they are going to phone 911 and lodge a complaint," Weston said, adding that the Sheriff's Office had committed to addressing that.

Weston agreed more staff would be needed, and suggested adding river patrols next year.

"Enforcement is the weakest part of the ordinance," Hall acknowledged, adding that permits and penalties could be possible in the future.

Contact reporter Liz Kellar at 530-477-4236 or by email at lizk@theunion.com.