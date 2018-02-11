Nevada County supervisors to give input on new marijuana ordinance
February 11, 2018
Know & Go
What: Nevada County Board of Supervisors meeting
When: 9 a.m. Tuesday; marijuana discussion at 1:30 p.m.
Where: Eric Rood Administrative Center, 950 Maidu Ave., Nevada City
The Nevada County Board of Supervisors for the first time on Tuesday will give input that will help shape a new marijuana grow ordinance.
Supervisors are scheduled to meet at 9 a.m. at the Eric Rood Administrative Center, 950 Maidu Ave., Nevada City. The cannabis discussion begins at 1:30 p.m.
County staff hopes to receive specific instruction about what the new ordinance should include, like whether commercial grows will be allowed and, if permitted, in which zones they can exist, said Mali Dyck, interim deputy CEO.
County counsel will then begin writing a draft ordinance based in part on supervisors' input, she added.
"At this point, we don't have enough direction to start revising the ordinance," Dyck said.
Sean Powers, director of the county's Community Development Agency, will deliver a presentation to supervisors. Public comment also will occur.
Supervisors at their last meeting gave broad topics — like zoning and setbacks — they wanted to discuss Tuesday. Powers' presentation will address those topics, Dyck said.
It's unknown when the draft ordinance will reach supervisors for approval.
"We've always said the extent of changes would dictate the timeline," Dyck said.
To contact Staff Writer Alan Riquelmy, email ariquelmy@theunion.com or call 530-477-4239.
