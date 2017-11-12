Nevada County supervisors to declare Dec. 9 Food and Toy Run Day

Know and Go

The Nevada County Food and Toy Run already is accepting donations for the annual event.

People can drop off their unwrapped gifts and non-perishable food at Don Adams Antenna Satellite Services, 155 Joerschke Drive, Grass Valley, in advance of the Dec. 9 food and toy run.

Drop-off is between 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday and 9 a.m. to noon Saturday.

"This is the 26th year, without ever being cancelled or changing," said Thom Staser, CEO and founder of the run.

Staser will attend the 9:30 a.m. Tuesday meeting of the Nevada County Board of Supervisors, which is scheduled to pass a resolution proclaiming Dec. 9 Nevada County Food and Toy Run Day.

The meeting is at the Eric Rood Administrative Center, 950 Maidu Ave., Nevada City.

"Remember, it never rains on the toy run," Staser quipped.