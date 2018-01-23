Nevada County supervisors oppose $300K for new voting method

The future of an all vote-by-mail Nevada County is in limbo after a Tuesday vote of the Board of Supervisors denied some $300,000 in funding for the program.

Greg Diaz, the county's top elections official, formally requested the funds to implement the Voter's Choice Act — a new system that will send a vote-by-mail ballot to every county voter. It also will remove voting precincts and replace them with voting centers.

However, the proposal failed in a 3-to-2 vote against after some supervisors expressed concern and surprise over Diaz's decision to wait until some five months before the June 5 election before formally presenting the new voting method.

Supervisors Richard Anderson and Heidi Hall supported the measure. The program required a four-fifths vote to pass.

Diaz now intends to appear before the county's budget subcommittee, which supervisors said would examine the proposal and try to reduce the cost — a task Diaz told the board he'd already performed.

Check back for more on this story.