Nevada County supervisors increase parking fines at Purdon, Edwards crossings

The Nevada County Board of Supervisors on Tuesday hiked fines to $162 for parking illegally at Purdon and Edwards crossings — about three times the cost of the current fee.

Supervisors unanimously approved the increased fine after a discussion about wildfire prevention and mitigation.

The purpose of the fines, which become effective Friday, is to keep the roads near the crossings clear for emergency vehicles. Vehicles parked illegally effectively block the passage of fire engines.

"The old fee was $53," Supervisor Hank Weston said. "The theory here is, it's going to hurt."

Supervisor Heidi Hall agreed that the $53 fine is low.

"We really need to make this more serious," she said.

Recommended Stories For You

Supervisors expressed hope that Nevada City's Yuba Bus — which transports people back and forth from the South Yuba River — would alleviate traffic along the roads. The bus currently travels only to the Highway 49 crossing, though supervisors suggested it potentially could include additional stops in the future.

The increased fees are part of a larger wildlife plan supervisors discussed at their regular Tuesday meeting.

A part of that discussion included the agency that polices illegally parked vehicles. Sheriff's Lt. Sam Brown said a handful of law enforcement agencies have jurisdiction, though it's his that issues parking citations.

Other aspects of the plan include a future ordinance that would prohibit outdoor fires in the portion of the South Yuba River's wild and scenic corridor that runs through Nevada County.

Supervisors were split on allowing camp fires along certain spots in the corridor. No decision has been made, and no ordinance has been approved by supervisors.

Supervisors in January made reducing wildfire risk a main priority. The Yuba River Public Safety Cohort — a group composed of local, state and federal agencies — has met monthly since January. It's made a handful of recommendations, including the outdoor burning ban and Purdon and Edwards crossing fine increases.

To contact Staff Writer Alan Riquelmy, email ariquelmy@theunion.com or call 530-477-4239.