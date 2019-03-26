Nevada County supervisors implement new rules for accessory dwelling units
March 26, 2019
Owners of "granny units" can't turn them into short-term rentals under new rules passed Tuesday by the Nevada County Board of Supervisors.
Supervisors made the change, one of many to the county's accessory dwelling unit ordinance, in their attempt to bring more affordable housing here. Other tweaks include removing a requirement that the property owner live on land with a granny unit, and defer certain fees, if the unit meets specific requirements.
The changes become effective in 30 days.
Check back for more on this story.
Comments have been temporarily disabled for this post while we migrate to a new website.
Trending In: Local News
- Suspect in Grass Valley baby formula thefts ID’d
- Voters: Political mailer supporting Dahle for state Senate ‘incredibly deceptive’
- Suspect in Grass Valley vehicle break-in sentenced to prison
- Defendant in Grass Valley gun incident sentenced
- Father with marijuana, paraphernalia near daughter arrested by Nevada County authorities
Trending Sitewide
- Suspect in Grass Valley baby formula thefts ID’d
- Voters: Political mailer supporting Dahle for state Senate ‘incredibly deceptive’
- Suspect in Grass Valley vehicle break-in sentenced to prison
- Driver charged with vehicular manslaughter after women dies in crash on Highway 49 in Grass Valley
- Defendant in Grass Valley gun incident sentenced
Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.