Nevada County supervisors honor employees’ years of service

Gary Smith wanted a job in law enforcement.

Thirty years later and he's still got one in it.

Smith, 55, was honored Tuesday by the Nevada County Board of Supervisors for 30 years of service. A correctional lieutenant at the Nevada County Jail, Smith was one of 121 county employees recognized for their employment.

"I'm doing life on the installment plan," Smith joked of his position at the jail. "It ended up being an opportunity.

"It's gone by quick and been a great career," he added.

Smith started in early 1987 as a part-time correctional officer after serving as military police in the Army. That same year he became full time, and five years later began working in the newly constructed Wayne Brown Correctional Facility.

The old jail with 63 beds was replaced by a new building with 288, Smith said.

"Jailing has changed a lot," he added.

As an operations lieutenant, Smith's daily duties include supervising sergeants, reviewing policies and staff as well as reviewing grievances.

"Lieutenant Smith has provided excellent leadership at the Wayne Brown Correctional Facility for years, and is known as the 'go-to person' at the jail because of his long-term knowledge of the facility and its operation," Sheriff Keith Royal said in an email.

