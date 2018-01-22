Nevada County Supervisors Heidi Hall, Hank Weston endorse Shannan Moon for sheriff

Nevada County Supervisors Heidi Hall and Hank Weston on Monday formally endorsed Shannan Moon for sheriff.

Moon, a captain with the Nevada County Sheriff's Office, will face former Grass Valley Police Chief John Foster and sheriff's Lt. Bill Smethers in the June 5 election.

"I think she's the most qualified candidate," Weston said, adding in a news release: "She's a home-grown candidate who truly understands the needs of Nevada County and will make sure our County remains a safe place to live."

Hall said she's worked with Moon on a number of issues and believes she's the best candidate to bring the Sheriff's Office into the future.

"She is smart and hard-working and thoughtful and open-minded," Hall said.

In a release, Hall focused on Moon's community connections.

"Shannan Moon's ability to listen and understand the issues that affect the people of the county sets her apart from the other candidates," Hall states. "She has a talent for reaching across divisions to find common ground, shown in her work with local stakeholders on cannabis, jails and mental health."

