Nevada County supervisors hear marijuana presentation at annual workshop

Nevada County supervisors on Thursday learned about a new organization that will collect information about cannabis businesses for a database, which was hyped as a possible accounting tool for local governments.

Supervisors have the option to join a cannabis Joint Powers Authority, a creation of the California State Association of Counties, and have a representative serve on the group's board of directors. Still in its infancy, the board in its first year will cement its revenue model and bylaws — two reasons to join early, said Cara Martinson, association legislative representative for agriculture, environment and natural resources.

"I have to say, it's been an interesting couple of years," Martinson said.

Speaking to supervisors on the second day of their two-day workshop, Martinson said the local board could join the authority by passing a resolution and then adopting an ordinance requiring cannabis-related businesses to submit certain information to the group. That information would help build a database.

Members could use the database to determine, for example, if a business reported a tax payment to one government and a different number to another, Martinson said.

Membership would cost $3,500 for every $1 million in revenue generated in a county from marijuana businesses. Counties would pay once businesses in their jurisdiction began making money, she added.

Supervisors made no decision Tuesday about joining the group.

Nevada County's process to create a new grow ordinance remains a work in progress. No commercial cannabis businesses can exist legally in the county because the current ordinance forbids them.

Supervisors this month received ordinance recommendations from a citizen's group that worked some seven months to create them. Officials likely will incorporate some of those recommendations into a draft ordinance, expected to be finalized in a few months.

