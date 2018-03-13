Nevada County supervisors give final approval to Alta Sierra Dollar General

The developer of a Dollar General store in Alta Sierra on Tuesday secured approval for the business from the Nevada County Board of Supervisors despite strong opposition.

Charisse Lolli, who appealed one of three proposed Dollar General stores, told supervisors the store at 10166 Alta Sierra Drive will have a significant impact to the character of the area — words she said were from an environmental impact report on the project. She argued the Alta Sierra store is overly large for the parcel, and that it will increase light, noise and traffic in the area.

"How will these problems be offset in the future?" she asked.

Dale Epps said he lived under a mile from the site. An attendee of previous meetings about the store, Epps said he felt like supervisors weren't listening to people's concerns.

"I just feel that it's the wrong project for this area," he said.

Supervisors in a 3-to-2 vote on Tuesday approved an appeal by SimonCRE, the store's developer, allowing the business at the site. The supervisors' split on the issue mirrored their Feb. 27 vote, which wasn't binding.

The Feb. 27 approval by supervisors of a Dollar General at 17652 Penn Valley Drive and denial of a store at 12345 Rough and Ready Highway — also appeals of Planning Commission decisions — were final.

The decisions can be appealed to Nevada County Superior Court. Records show no appeals were filed as of Tuesday.

Contacted after the vote, SimonCRE had no comment.

Supervisor Ed Scofield, whose district includes the Alta Sierra site, previously said he'd support the store, which is in a commercial zone. Supervisors Richard Anderson and Dan Miller agreed.

"I don't think there's a lot I can say here," Scofield said. "I think people know where I stand. I do believe the property owner has the right to do this."

Supervisors Heidi Hall and Hank Weston opposed the Alta Sierra store.

Hall said the store would bring negative impacts that can't be mitigated. She also questioned how long Dollar General would remain at the site.

"I believe this building is inappropriate for this location," she said.

To contact Staff Writer Alan Riquelmy, email ariquelmy@theunion.com or call 530-477-4239.