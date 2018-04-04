Nevada County supervisors could choose new CEO next month

It's possible Nevada County supervisors will make a decision next month on who will succeed CEO Rick Haffey.

Supervisors are scheduled to hold a closed-door session at their May 8 meeting to discuss the position, which Haffey will leave Sept. 7. Haffey in a previous closed meeting made a recommendation on who should take his place, saying that person has the talent, ability and education for the job. He also called the person the most qualified.

Haffey and Supervisor Ed Scofield, chairman of the board, declined to name the person.

"I believe that the transition will be a smooth one," Haffey said, basing his statement on the supervisors' response to his recommendation.

Scofield said he'd like a public announcement on a decision made after the May 8 closed-door session.

"We're working closely with the current CEO," Scofield said. "There has been no decision made."

Additionally, Scofield said supervisors have made no decision about widening the search for the CEO.

"Personally, I like to explore possible replacements in house because the transition would be much more seamless and an in house candidate will typically have a very good understanding and knowledge of our community," Supervisor Dan Miller said in an email. "To go to an outside recruitment has its pros and cons relative to community processes already in place but outside brings a new perspective to other processes that may be a benefit to our County."

Haffey in an email said he was assistant CEO when the Board of Supervisors offered him the job about 15 years ago.

According to Haffey, supervisors called him into a closed session for a discussion. They offered him the position, which he accepted. Supervisors appointed him shortly afterward in a public meeting.

Haffey's salary is $212,517.16, county records state.

To contact Staff Writer Alan Riquelmy, email ariquelmy@theunion.com or call 530-477-4239.