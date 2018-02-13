Nevada County supervisors approve Voter’s Choice Act, ushering in new way to vote

Nevada County this June will implement a sea-change in how it votes after a Tuesday decision by the Board of Supervisors.

The board voted 4-1 to approve $258,000 for the Voter's Choice Act. The money, on top of some $600,000 already allocated for the election, will eliminate polling precincts and replace them with a smaller amount of voting centers that will remain open longer. It also will send a vote-by-mail ballot to every registered voter.

Supervisor Hank Weston voted against. The vote required four-fifths approval to pass.

"I think this initial investment is well worth it," said Greg Diaz, county clerk-recorder/registrar of voters.

Diaz had argued the change is needed because it will provide new voting equipment. That equipment will enable same-day registration at vote centers. Without the Voter's Choice Act, people would be forced to Diaz's office on election day to register. People can't register to vote at polling precincts.

Tuesday's vote came two weeks after supervisors opposed Diaz's request, initially for some $300,000. They cited a lack of notice and punted the issue to their budget subcommittee, which hammered out a deal.

To contact Staff Writer Alan Riquelmy, email ariquelmy@theunion.com or call 530-477-4239.