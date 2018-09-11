Nevada County supervisors agree to deal with bank, will realign Town Talk Road

It's the process Nevada County used to approve $4,000 for River Valley Community Bank's realignment of Town Talk Road that bothers Supervisor Heidi Hall.

A concrete process, Hall said at Tuesday's Board of Supervisors meeting, doesn't exist. The bank's request went through no public safety committee. No traffic studies occurred for the realignment of Town Talk Road. Supervisors never identified it as an economic development project.

"What it is is a special project for one business and one district," Hall said, adding moments later: "I'm objecting to the process with which we got here."

Despite the reservations supervisors on Tuesday voted 4-1, with Hall opposing, to approve the agreement.

The deal, which also includes county work to remove the unused portion of Town Talk, is expected to cost the county $9,000. In exchange the bank, building a new branch at 580 Brunswick Road, will pay about $90,000 to realign a portion of Town Talk.

Supervisor Richard Anderson, who in July opposed county staff forming a draft agreement with the bank, voted on Tuesday to approve. He said the asphalt the county will remove from the old portion of Town Talk has value, and called the intersection a safety issue.

"This is a way to deal with the issue now," Anderson said.

John Jelavich, president and CEO of River Valley Community Bank, attended Tuesday's meeting. He said afterward the process worked out as it should, though he agreed with Hall that a better system should exist.

"That would be a good thing in the future," Jelavich said. "It shouldn't be brought up in the 11th hour, for them or for us."

Jelavich said his bank approached the county about a year ago about the deal. However, nothing occurred because the county had no process in place. Then, when the construction schedule reached a tipping point, the bank's request grew urgent. Supervisor Dan Miller then brought the issue to the Board of Supervisors.

According to Jelavich, scheduling issues with PG&E could delay the branch's opening, which now is expected before year's end.

To contact Staff Writer Alan Riquelmy, email ariquelmy@theunion.com or call 530-477-4239.