Nevada County supervisor-elect endorses Bierwagen for NID spot
October 12, 2018
Susan Hoek, 4th district supervisor-elect for Nevada County, announced she has endorsed Chris Bierwagen for the Nevada Irrigation District board for Division 2, according to a release.
"As a small business owner and rancher, I'm committed to preserving and protecting the long-term viability of Nevada County's farming and ranching community, and our quality of life," Hoek said in the release. "Like myself, Chris Bierwagen is a past President of the Nevada County Farm Bureau and his farming roots go deep. I know he shares my commitment to making sure that our water policy and land use decisions are good for our environment and for agriculture in Nevada County. I know we can count on Chris to make decisions that are in the best interest of all water users".
For more information visit http://www.ChrisBierwagen.com.
Source: Chris Bierwagen for Nevada Irrigation District, Division 2
