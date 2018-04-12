Nevada County Superior Court seeks volunteers for Grand Jury service

The Superior Court of California, County of Nevada is seeking applications from Nevada County citizens interested in an opportunity to serve on the 2018-2019 Grand Jury, according to a release.

For those interested in obtaining more information, the current Grand Jury will be sponsoring a meet-and-greet session to discuss the workings of the Grand Jury from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on April 24 at the Grand Jury's office, Eric Rood Administration Center, 2nd Floor, 950 Maidu Avenue in Nevada City.

The Grand Jury's one-year term begins on July 1 and ends on June 30, 2019.

In order to meet the minimum qualifications for service on the Grand Jury, applicants must be United States citizens who are 18 years of age or older and must reside in Nevada County for a minimum of one year immediately prior to becoming a grand juror. Service on the Grand Jury requires a substantial investment of time, usually 40-50 hours per month.

Additional information and applications are available by calling 530-265-1730, or at http://nccourt.net and clicking on the Grand Jury link.

The application deadline is 5 p.m. on May 11.

Recommended Stories For You

Source: Nevada County Superior Court