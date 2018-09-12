Nevada County superintendent announces efforts to recognize Attendance Awareness Month

Nevada County Schools Superintendent Scott W. Lay has joined a nationwide effort to celebrate Attendance Awareness Month in September, according to a release.

The effort includes a pledge to raise awareness about the value of regular school attendance and focus on reducing chronic absenteeism in the new school year.

The superintendent recognizes that good attendance is essential to academic success, but far too many students are at risk academically because they are chronically absent. Chronic absence is described as missing 10 percent of the school year — or about 18 days — for any reason, excused or unexcused. That's the point at which absenteeism begins to affect student performance, research shows.

Chronic absence disproportionately affects children from low-income families and communities of color, creating attendance gaps that exacerbate achievement gaps in local schools. Many children, especially in the early grades, miss too much school because of chronic health problems, unreliable transportation or housing moves — barriers that city agencies and community partners can help families address.

"Attendance in school is critical for the success of our Nevada County students," said Lay in the release. "Study after study shows the negative effects of chronic absenteeism that can affect success later in life."

In September, schools, city agencies, community nonprofits, faith-based groups, businesses and others around the nation are committing time and resources to raise public awareness, map local attendance gaps and work with community partners to improve school attendance starting as soon as children enter school.

Recommended Stories For You

Here are some steps school leaders, community advocates, parents and students can take to act upon chronic absenteeism:

Build a habit and a culture of regular attendance

Use data to determine when and with whom chronic absence is a problem, and

Identify and address barriers to getting children to school.

Studies show chronic absence is an early warning indicator that a student may drop out of a high school. A recent study from Utah found that a student who was chronically absent in any year between eighth and 12th grade was 7.4 times more likely to drop out than students with better attendance.

Source: Nevada County Superintendent of Schools