Nevada County sues PG&E over Lobo, McCourtney fires

Nevada County is one of a number of city and county governments that has filed suit against Pacific Gas & Electric Company, citing what it calls the utilities' disregard of safety practices and infrastructure failures as reasons for fires across the North State.

The suit, filed Tuesday in Nevada County Superior Court, claims PG&E is responsible for fires that started in October 2017. The utility company owned infrastructure that failed, leading to downed power lines that sparked fires in a handful of counties.

Two of those blazes — the Lobo and McCourtney fires — occurred in Nevada County. Both fires are listed in the lawsuit.

"The county is joining numerous other public agencies to recover local taxpayer money that it has spent, and will continue to spend, paying for costs incurred as a result of the North Bay fires in October 2017," said Alison Barratt-Green, Nevada County counsel, in an email.

County officials currently are calculating the extent of the fires' damages, the attorney said.

According to Barratt-Green, Nevada County's case will proceed to a San Francisco court, where it will be consolidated into the other lawsuits filed against PG&E.

Nevada County in its suit lists a lengthy number of damages it says should be awarded, including the repair or replacement of damaged, destroyed and lost property.

"Although the numerous fires constituting the North Bay Fires have different points of origin, they all share the same underlying causes and arose from PG&E's disregard of mandated safety practices and foreseeable hazardous risks associated with its infrastructure," the suit states.

Matt Nauman, with PG&E marketing and communications, said in an email that the power company's top priority is the safety of its customers and the communities it serves.

"We are aware of lawsuits regarding the McCourtney and Lobo fires," Nauman said. "Our focus continues to be helping our communities recover and rebuild."

According to the lawsuit, PG&E's disregard for public safety led to fires in several counties that resulted in at least 44 deaths, the destruction of over 14,700 homes and burned over 245,000 acres. The utility company failed to control vegetation near its power lines and neglected to improve power lines and other infrastructure.

Additionally, PG&E knew the risk of fire for decades. It has faced repeated fines stemming from wildfires and explosions, the suit claims.

"Wildfires, explosions, and other devastating events have resulted from PG&E's long history of choosing to divert funds from its public safety, vegetation management, and/or infrastructure maintenance programs," the filing states.

Other counties have sued PG&E, including Butte and Yuba.

The utility company filed for bankruptcy this week.

To contact Staff Writer Alan Riquelmy, email ariquelmy@theunion.com or call 530-477-4239.