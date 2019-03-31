Nevada County students selected for California Boys State Conference

Eight high school juniors from Nevada County were nominated to attend the California Boys State Conference at Sacramento State University from June 22-26. The program is meant to educate and spur involvement in local, county and state government.

The students hail from four different high schools, and were nominated by the Nevada Joint Union High School District and the American Legion Frank Gallino Post 130.

Students were selected for their high moral character, strong leadership abilities and above-average scholastic achievement. They also demonstrated an interest in government and current events.

The delegates are Michael Keene, Cole Retzler and Mitchell Pelline of Ghidotti; Sam Walker and Jacob Knox of Bear River; Triston Koch of Nevada Union; and Eli DeYoung and Blake Hammond of Forest Lake Christian.

Alternates include Coal Barker and Samuel Johnson of Nevada Union and Wyatt Ronk of Bear River.

If selected at the conference, students will go onto Boys Nation in Washington D.C.

Recommended Stories For You

Source: Nevada Joint Union High School District