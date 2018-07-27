Nevada County steps in to help residents during heat wave power outage

A fire and resulting power surge knocked out power to most of Grass Valley Mobile Home Village early Thursday morning. With no electricity throughout the day and temperatures peaking in the triple digits, the situation could have become serious for the residents in the park who are elderly, disabled, or on oxygen.

But Nevada County Health and Human Services Agency staff was able to coordinate a door-to-door sweep of the park, located on Little Valley Road west of Grass Valley, and facilitated housing more than a dozen tenants temporarily in a local hotel.

"We got a phone call at about 11 a.m. Thursday from a park resident," said Nevada County Health and Human Services Agency Director Michael Heggarty. By 2 p.m., Heggarty said, staff members from multiple county departments including Adult Services were knocking on the doors to all 105 units in the park.

"We wanted to see who was home, who was safe, who needed assistance," he said, adding Public Health staff screened residents and no one needed medical assistance.

"Emergency services went above and beyond," said an employee of the mobile home park. "Everyone got taken care of."

Staff from Behavioral Health was also available onsite and on-call throughout the evening and law enforcement monitored the area during the duration of the power outage County CEO Rick Haffey said in a press release.

Recommended Stories For You

Meanwhile, one of the owners of Gold Miners Inn in Grass Valley stepped forward in response to a Facebook request for help.

"I saw the Facebook post and I was like, 'Shoot, we could open up the ballroom as a respite center,'" said Nick Hayhurst Sr.

In all, Hayhurst said, 14 rooms were rented for the night to house tenants — and their pets — and paid for by the mobile home park owner.

"We offered them an emergency hotel rate, with a larger discount," Hayhurst said.

The power was back on by Friday, Heggarty said, although connections were still being restored to all the units Friday afternoon.

Contact staff reporter Liz Kellar at 530-477-4236 or by email at lizk@theunion.com.