Nevada County staff: Construction on Higgins Marketplace expected to begin by mid-2019

Construction on the Higgins Marketplace development, first approved in 2010, is expected to begin within 18 months, Nevada County officials said Thursday.

The 73,650-square-foot commercial development, south of Combie Road on Highway 49, would consist of four commercial buildings, one of which would hold a 30,000- to 45,000-square-foot grocery store, county documents released Thursday state.

Roseville-based Katz Kirkpatrick Properties is the project developer.

"We've been working with the developers to work out a timeline for the infrastructure improvements to the project to coincide with the county's capital improvement plans," county Planning Department Director Brian Foss said.

County officials have said they want to widen portions of Combie Road, regardless of the project. Additionally, the developer must make certain infrastructure improvements as part of its project.

The Nevada County Board of Supervisors on Tuesday is scheduled to vote on an agreement that, if approved, will lead the county to pay for and build the improvements. The developer will then reimburse the county.

Recommended Stories For You

"However, to encourage and incentivize the expeditious completion of the project to realize economic benefits, the county may agree to waive reimbursements from the developer for the cost of installing the Improvements on condition that the developer construct and occupy the project by certain dates," documents state.

To contact Staff Writer Alan Riquelmy, email ariquelmy@theunion.com or call 530-477-4239.