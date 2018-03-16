Nevada County speech contest award winners announced

Sixty-four of the top oration students, grades four to eight, from 13 local public and private schools, recently competed in the countywide Speech Tournament.

The tournament was coordinated by the Nevada County Superintendent of Schools office and sponsored by Tri Counties Bank, the Rotary Club of Grass Valley and the Nevada Theatre Commission.

This year's speech topic was "Technology's Impact: Past, Present, or Future".

The preliminary and semifinals competition for students in grades four to eight was held on March 8 at Calvary Bible Church. The tournament was conducted in a "round-robin" fashion, with students reciting speeches three times, each time to a different judge. Semifinalists were determined, and speeches were recited one last time in front of three judges.

Three finalists from each grade were selected to proceed to the Speech Finals. The initial judging team consisted of 15 volunteers from local businesses and organizations as well as retired professionals. The speeches were evaluated on content and delivery with a time limit of no less than two minutes and no more than three and a half minutes.

The student finalists presented their speeches at an evening program on March 13, held at the Nevada Theatre. The panel of judges consisted of representatives from local Toastmasters groups.

Each finalist received a first, second, or third place trophy and a $25 Book Seller gift certificate. These awards were presented by Kathleen Kiefer, director of curriculum, instruction and accountability for the Superintendent of Schools office; Judy Wirkner, vice president, branch manager of Tri Counties Bank; and Robert Long, past president of the Rotary Club of Grass Valley.

The 2018 Speech Tournament winners are as follows:

4th grade

1st Place: Greyson George – Bell Hill Academy

2nd Place: Carson Horn – Bell Hill Academy

3rd Place: Kara Kirkpatrick – Union Hill Elementary

5th grade

1st Place: Morgan Parnow – Seven Hills School

2nd Place: Jamie MacDonald – Mt. St. Mary's Academy

3rd Place: Spencer Gillespie – Seven Hills School

6th grade

1st Place: Kaeli Horn – Lyman Gilmore Middle School

2nd Place: Aria Conte – Nevada City School of the Arts

3rd Place: Ashlynne Browning – Lyman Gilmore Middle School

7th grade

1st Place: Jocelyn McKinley – Magnolia Intermediate School

2nd Place: Drake Woodford – Magnolia Intermediate School

3rd Place: Megan Hundemer – Mt. St. Mary's Academy

8th grade

1st Place: Jack O'Neill – Mt. St. Mary's Academy

2nd Place: Corina Shaw – Magnolia Intermediate School

3rd Place: Jordan Vogt – Magnolia Intermediate School

Source: Nevada County Superintendent of Schools