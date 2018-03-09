Nevada County skateboard robbery case moves forward

A man accused of robbing an ex-girlfriend of her skateboard moved closer to trial this week after a Nevada County judge found enough evidence to advance the case.

The judge on Thursday found probable cause against Sanji Lebovitz on robbery and attempted robbery charges. A misdemeanor count of resisting arrest was dismissed, Deputy District Attorney Jennifer Hotaling said in an email.

Hotaling said she'll include all three charges in an updated criminal complaint, which a judge is scheduled to examine at Lebovitz's next court hearing on March 26.

A different judge will determine if enough evidence exists to warrant the inclusion of the dismissed resisting arrest charge.

Authorities accused Lebovitz of robbing an ex-girlfriend of her skateboard on Sept. 11. He and the woman struggled over the skateboard before he pushed her to the ground and left.

Initially held in $100,000 in bond, Lebovitz made his bail after a judge halved it.

