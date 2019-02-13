Nevada County Sheriff’s detectives arrest four suspects in string of burglaries

Nevada County Sheriff's detectives from a newly formed Special Investigations Unit arrested four suspects Tuesday in connection with a string of burglaries at the same residence.

A fifth suspect in the burglaries has been identified, but not arrested, according to Lt. Rob Bringolf. An arrest warrant will be sought for that person through the district attorney's office, Bringolf said.

Over the past several months, residents in the area of River Ranch Road and Frontier Lane have reported numerous concerns of suspicious activity, thefts and burglaries, and requested extra patrols, Bringolf said. About a month ago, the Special Investigations Unit began to develop leads in multiple burglaries of a single residence in the 17000 block of River Ranch Road. Detectives were able to identify four suspects who had burglarized the residence, and developed a list of stolen property that reportedly led them to the residence of Terri Taliaferro, in the 19000 block of Magnolia Road.

When detectives went to Taliaferro's residence, they saw several items of stolen property in plain view, Bringolf said. After getting a search warrant, detectives reportedly recovered several thousand dollars' worth of property, which they were able to return to the victims.

According to Bringolf, some of the stolen property was furniture, including several lawyers' bookcases that appeared to be handmade.

"It's worth noting that sometimes, stolen items do not have a high monetary value, but they hold a lot of significance to the victims, they have a ton of sentimental value," Bringolf said, calling burglaries intrusive crimes that can have an outsized emotional impact.

Detectives arrested Darcie Roxanne Blalock, 39, of Grass Valley, and Dawn Nicole Strong, 42, of Nevada City, on suspicion of first-degree residential burglary, possession of stolen property, and criminal conspiracy. They each were being held in lieu of $51,500 bail.

A man who initially identified himself as Marcus Jason Samperio, 42, of Oceanside, was found to have given a false name. After being fingerprinted, he was identified as Clay Michael Dossa, 34, of Placer County. He was charged with residential burglary, possession of stolen property, conspiracy to commit burglary and false personation of another, and was being held in lieu of $51,500 bail.

Taliaferro, 49, was charged with possession of stolen property, booked and released on $1,500 bail.

Contact reporter Liz Kellar at 530-477-4236 or by email at lizk@theunion.com.