 Nevada County Sheriff’s deputies share Christmas spirit | TheUnion.com

The Union staff

On Sunday morning, members of the Nevada County Deputy Sheriff's Association participated in the third annual Giving Tree event in partnership with Nevada County Child Protective Services.

Deputies, along with a couple of Junior Deputies who came along to help out, received gift tag requests from local children and families in need from CPS and shopped away.

The association donates $1,500 toward the project every year. It is provided with 15 different tags from the tree by CPS employees; the tags indicate gift wishes for kids from 1-16 years old. Each tag is given a $100 budget to fulfill the wishes of the children and families.

After the shopping spree, all of the gifts were then stuffed into a patrol car and delivered to CPS, where they will be passed out to their new homes.