Nevada County Sheriff’s deputies arrest axe assault suspect

A Nevada City man was taken into custody Thursday morning after allegedly attacking another man with an axe Wednesday afternoon and then fleeing.

Paul Warde Switzer, 51, is facing charges of assault with a deadly weapon at a minimum, and possibly attempted murder, in connection with the assault on Cherry Hill Place, said Nevada County Sheriff's Sgt. Sam Brown.

Information as to what precipitated the attack was not immediately available, but Switzer had been arrested on Dec. 22 for a similar incident in that area and was charged with assault with a deadly weapon, vandalism and making criminal threats.

"We have definitely been getting calls for service" regarding Switzer, Brown said. "Often, he's the one calling us."

On Jan. 1, a man called from Cherry Hill Place at 4:38 a.m. and was "rambling about terrorists and assaults," according to dispatch reports. He also talked about domicile rights, toxic mold, liability, lies and warrants, the report said. At 1:11 p.m. the same day, a caller reported a person who was not allowed to be there was chasing a worker on the property.

On Wednesday, a man called 911 at 12:10 a.m. to report that another man sicked his dog on him, which bit him, and then was chasing him with a knife. He sought treatment at Auburn Faith Hospital later that morning, then reportedly began making repeated threats against hospital staff, according to dispatch reports.

Recommended Stories For You

At 3:06 p.m. Wednesday, a flurry of 911 calls began coming in from Cherry Hill Place. The first caller reported a man on the property trying to hit someone with a hammer, then a second call reported the man, identified as Switzer, was screaming and chasing the victim with an axe.

The victim was hit in the abdomen and the arm with the axe, according to dispatch reports.

"Most of his injuries were internal, due to blunt force trauma," Brown said. "Witnesses said he was wearing a heavy coat … He was very lucky."

The victim, who was not identified, was taken to Auburn Faith Hospital, treated and released, Brown said.

Switzer was not on the scene when responding deputies arrived. A Code Red was issued at about 4 p.m. for a two-mile radius and all of the property's buildings were searched and secured, Brown said. Switzer was not located despite an extensive search of the area and the assistance of a Placer County helicopter and K-9 units from Grass Valley Police Department.

At 7:43 a.m. today, dispatch received a report of a man wearing a heavy blanket, walking down the road at Buck Mountain Road and Valkenburg Lane, Brown said. Switzer was arrested and was taken to be booked to Wayne Brown Correctional Facility.

Check back online for more information.

Contact reporter Liz Kellar at 530-477-4236 or by email at lizk@theunion.com.