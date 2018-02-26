Nevada County sheriff: South County neighborhood in no danger after shooting

Nevada County authorities say there's no threat to a South County neighborhood after a man was shot in the abdomen at his home Sunday night.

The victim — 51-year-old John Stiehl — remained Monday at a Roseville hospital in stable condition, Sheriff Keith Royal said.

"The motive for the shooting is still under investigation and no arrests have been made as of yet," he added.

Nevada County deputies, along with the California Highway Patrol and Placer County Sheriff's Office, responded around 7 p.m. Sunday to a home in the 23000 block of Highway 49, south of Higgins Corner. They found Stiehl, who'd been shot in the stomach. He was then taken to the hospital, Royal said.

Deputies searched the victim's property, finding no one. They've identified a person of interest in the shooting, though Royal declined to release that person's name.

"I don't believe there's any immediate threat to anyone in that neighborhood," he added.

Royal said there's a "lack of cooperation" by the victim in the case.

"The shooter is known to the victim, but's unclear as to why he shot him as of this point," Royal said.

To contact Staff Writer Alan Riquelmy, email ariquelmy@theunion.com or call 530-477-4239.