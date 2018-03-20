Nevada County sheriff: Man barricades self in motel room, threatens deputies with dogs

Nevada County deputies arrested a manager of the Golden Chain Motel after he barricaded himself inside a room and tried to sic his dogs on them, Sheriff Keith Royal said.

John Anthony Boyd, 45, of Nevada City, is charged with a felony count of obstructing/resisting an officer and two misdemeanors — obstructing/resisting a public officer and fighting in a public place. Booked Tuesday morning into the Nevada County Jail, Boyd remained jailed that day under $14,500 in bond, records state.

Deputies arrested Boyd after responding around 6:40 p.m. Monday to reports of an intoxicated man at the Highway 49 motel, Royal said.

"He began yelling at deputies," the sheriff added. "At that point we advised him that he was under arrest."

Boyd returned to his room and barricaded himself inside, leading deputies to obtain a key from the owner. Officers then heard Boyd order two Doberman Pinschers to attack them, Royal said.

According to Royal, deputies couldn't open the door. Boyd then agreed to step outside, if deputies agreed to not hurt his dogs.

"He reached over to a bottle of alcohol, drank the remainder and stepped outside," Royal said.

Boyd struggled with deputies as they tried to handcuff him, and they placed him on a car hood to properly cuff him. Threatening the officers, Boyd was placed in a patrol car and taken to jail. He refused to exit the vehicle after arriving and continued to make threats, Royal said.

"He had to be physically removed from the car," he added.

A woman who answered the phone at the Golden Chain Motel declined comment.

