Nevada County Sheriff Keith Royal endorses Chris Bierwagen for Nevada Irrigation District Division 2

Sheriff Royal endorses Bierwagen for Nevada Irrigation District

Chris Bierwagen received the endorsement of Nevada County Sheriff Keith Royal in his campaign for the Nevada Irrigation District District 2 board of directors, according to a release.

"I have known Chris a long time and he has always impressed me as a person of integrity and character," stated Royal in the release. "As a leader in Nevada County's ag and farm community, I believe he has the experience and ability to serve us well."

A life-long resident of Nevada County, Bierwagen is a farmer and regional ag leader. For more information please visit http://www.ChrisBierwagen.com.

Source: Chris Bierwagen for Nevada Irrigation District