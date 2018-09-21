Nevada County Sheriff Keith Royal endorses Chris Bierwagen for Nevada Irrigation District Division 2
September 21, 2018
Sheriff Royal endorses Bierwagen for Nevada Irrigation District
Chris Bierwagen received the endorsement of Nevada County Sheriff Keith Royal in his campaign for the Nevada Irrigation District District 2 board of directors, according to a release.
"I have known Chris a long time and he has always impressed me as a person of integrity and character," stated Royal in the release. "As a leader in Nevada County's ag and farm community, I believe he has the experience and ability to serve us well."
A life-long resident of Nevada County, Bierwagen is a farmer and regional ag leader. For more information please visit http://www.ChrisBierwagen.com.
Source: Chris Bierwagen for Nevada Irrigation District
