Nevada County sheriff: Grandma fights back after man whips her granddaughter

The argument started over a dog eating a sandwich.

It became a fight when Larry Glenn Roberts, 61, grabbed a whip and went after a 15-year-old girl. And it ended with the girl's grandmother beating Roberts with a board, Sheriff Keith Royal said.

"He's arrested because he's the initiator of the confrontation," the sheriff said.

Arrested Tuesday, Roberts is charged with three felonies: force with a deadly weapon, child cruelty and battery with serious bodily injury. He remained Wednesday in the Nevada County Jail under $50,000 in bond, reports state.

The fight stemmed from a sandwich left outside of the 18000 Mustang Lane property where Roberts, the girl and her grandmother live. The girl left the food outside over the weekend and Roberts' dog ate it. The girl then began yelling at Roberts over the next few days, Royal said.

Tired of the harassment, Roberts around 6:20 p.m. Tuesday grabbed a whip he'd made and approached the girl, he added.

"We were told he did strike the granddaughter with the whip," Royal said.

A struggle began between the three people. At some point the grandmother grabbed what Roberts thinks was a board, striking him, the sheriff said.

Deputies then arrived and arrested Roberts, Royal said.

