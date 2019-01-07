Nevada County sheriff, district attorney, several other officials sworn in

Sheriff-elect Shannan Moon stood Monday in the center of a crowded room, waiting to take the oath of office, when Supervisor Dan Miller leaned over to her and whispered: "Nervous?"

"Excited," Moon told him. "Not nervous."

Moments later Moon stood with her right hand raised as she recited the oath and became the sheriff of Nevada County, taking the place of Keith Royal.

"This has been quite the journey," Moon said to a standing-room only crowd in the Eric Rood Administrative Center. "I am extremely honored and humbled."

Moon, who came in first place in the June primary and won the general election with 58.1 percent of the vote, called the campaign trail eventful. It gave her insight, taught her what she can accomplish and revealed true friends.

In two past promotions Moon had her father attach a pin to her uniform. Her mother performed the duty once. On Monday Moon's wife, Amy, stepped up.

Moon said she wanted to honor her wife. She also praised her parents, Jim and Eileen Moon, hugging both of them after she took the oath of office.

Shannan Moon's father served in law enforcement for 29 years.

"This profession takes a big toll on us," Moon said.

Moon was 22 years old when she began her law enforcement career as a correctional officer. On the campaign trail she noted her historic achievements, being the first woman to reach the highest ranks of the Sheriff's Office.

"This place is very special," Moon said.

The oath

Several Nevada County officials took their oaths on Monday, including Clerk-Recorder/Registrar of Voters Greg Diaz; District 3 Supervisor Dan Miller; District 4 Supervisor Sue Hoek; Assessor Sue Horne; Auditor-Controller Marcia Salter; Treasurer-Tax Collector Tina Vernon; District Attorney Cliff Newell; and Superintendent of Schools Scott Lay.

Diaz acted as master of ceremonies for Tuesday's event.

"Congratulations are in order for these officials, some of whom are taking office for the first time," he said.

Diaz also praised those who ran for office but failed to win, saying they are not losers.

"They stuck their necks out and got in the game," Diaz said. "Running for office can be tough."

Vernon, starting her third term in office, said after the ceremony that it's an honor to serve.

"There's still a lot to be done," she added, referring to the county's new cannabis business tax. "We're still unfolding the process."

That tax is projected to raise between $1.5 million and $3 million annually. Vernon is examining an office renovation that would give cannabis business owners a separate area to pay their taxes.

Newell, beginning his fourth term as district attorney, said in an email that changes in state and federal laws make this an exciting and challenging time to work in criminal justice.

"The District Attorney's Office will remain proactive and engaged implementing these new laws to ensure offender accountability and a safe community, he said.

To contact Staff Writer Alan Riquelmy, email ariquelmy@theunion.com or call 530-477-4239.