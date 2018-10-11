Nevada County sheriff: Deputies find several hundred pounds of suspected marijuana

A routine probation check turned into a foot chase that netted Nevada County deputies three arrests and the discovery of hundreds of pounds of suspected marijuana, authorities said.

Deputies performed the probation check on Patricia Dawn Cooper, 27, at her 10000 block Rough and Ready Highway home around 12:20 p.m. Wednesday. They arrived and found Leslie Edward Schofield, 38, and another man standing outside near a detached workshop, Sheriff Keith Royal said.

Deputies confirmed Cooper was in her home. She then stepped outside, walking toward the officers, he added.

"They asked — had anyone recently seen Michael Gordon?" Royal said of the officers.

Gordon, 37, had arrest warrants on charges of spousal battery and hit and run, records state.

Deputies continued talking when, moments later, the 37-year-old Gordon ran from the rear of the workshop. Deputies caught him after a brief chase and found a small bag containing suspected methamphetamine on him, the sheriff said.

Recommended Stories For You

Deputies then searched the shed and Schofield's vehicle, he added.

"They look in the shed and they notice there's a great deal of marijuana hanging," Royal said.

According to Royal, the shed held over 400 pounds of suspected marijuana leaves and about 250 pounds of processed cannabis. Deputies also found cardboard, post office shipping boxes.

A search of Schofield's vehicle revealed $5,700 in cash, suspected meth, heroin and a pipe, the sheriff said.

Schofield is charged with three felonies: being an accessory to a felony, possession of a controlled substance for sale and planting marijuana. He also faces a handful of misdemeanors: possession of a controlled substance, possession of marijuana for sale, possession of a narcotic controlled substance and possession of controlled substance paraphernalia, jail records state.

Schofield has since made his $19,000 bond, reports state.

Gordon was arrested on his outstanding warrants. He also faces two new misdemeanors: resisting a public officer and possession of a controlled substance. He's free on $11,500 in bond, reports state.

Cooper faces two felonies: being an accessory to a felony and a probation violation. She remained jailed Thursday, records show.

To contact Staff Writer Alan Riquelmy, email ariquelmy@theunion.com or call 530-477-4239.