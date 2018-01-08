Nevada County seeks manager for Volunteer Connection program

The Retired and Senior Volunteer Program of Nevada County (RSVP), a program of Agency on Aging/Area 4, stopped serving Nevada County effective Dec. 31.

According to a news release from Nevada County, the program connected more than 400 retired and senior Nevada County volunteers who dedicated nearly 60,000 volunteer hours with local non-profits, government and small business annually.

In an effort to keep this important resource in our community, Nevada County is looking to re-boot and expand this program to one that would serve all ages, and continue to serve a variety of local nonprofits and government agencies. Currently, county officials are seeking Letters of Interest from the community to manage this program.

For information, please see the Nevada County Purchasing Department bid postings page, or call Mike Dent, Director of Social Services, at 530-265-1410 or Tamaran Cook, Adult Services Program Manager, at 530-265-7160. LOIs are due by 5 p.m. Friday, Feb. 23.

Source: Nevada County