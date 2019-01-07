Nevada County search-and-rescue team brings 12 people to safety

At the start Nevada County's search-and-rescue team had just one group stranded up Grouse Ridge Road in need of help.

Before the day ended the volunteers had rescued 12 people, which included two children under a year old.

Snow led to three groups of people becoming trapped between five to seven miles up Grouse Ridge Road. Rescuers found all three groups, loaded them onto their utility terrain vehicles and returned them to safety, said Sgt. Mike Sullivan, coordinator of the search-and-rescue team.

No one was injured, he added.

"Everyone just goes up there to go four-wheeling," Sullivan said.

Around 2:40 p.m. Saturday rescuers responded to the first trapped group. They received two more calls on the way from people who also couldn't get their vehicles unstuck.

The rescuers removed everyone, though their vehicles remained. Sullivan emphasized that search-and-rescue gets people out of trouble, not their cars.

"We're not there to rescue vehicles," he said, adding tow duties would overwhelm his office.

Sullivan advised anyone traveling to higher areas to bring plenty of food, water, warm clothes and blankets. They should know the temperature in Grass Valley and at their destination.

If trapped, they should stay in place after contacting authorities, Sullivan said.

Saturday's rescues involved nine volunteers. It would have cost the county $1,300 if deputies, not volunteers, had been used. The estimate doesn't include fuel costs, Sullivan said.

