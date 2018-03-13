Nevada County school administrators honored
March 13, 2018
Local administrators were recognized at the regional level recently by the Association of California School Administrators Region 2.
Louise Bennicoff Johnson, Nevada Joint Union High School District superintendent, was the Silver Star recipient. Eli Gallup, NCSOS Associate Superintendent Special Education was the Special Education Administrator Region winner and Shar Johns, NCSOS Associate Superintendent Educational Services, was the Central Office Administrator Region winner.
All three administrators were honored for outstanding service in their respective fields as well as providing unwavering leadership.
Additionally, Superintendent Scott W. Lay was honored with the Sam LaCara Memorial Administrator of the Year award. This award recognizes outstanding leadership and significant contributions to education by a school administrator.
Johns and Gallup will move on for consideration at the state level.
Source: Nevada County Superintendent of Schools
