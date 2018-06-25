Nevada County roads get boost from tax funding

The results of the 2016 California Statewide Local Streets and Roads Needs Assessment show a steady downward trend in pavement condition throughout the state, according to a release.

Of California's 58 counties, 49 were found to have pavement conditions that were considered "at risk," and seven counties had pavement conditions that were considered "poor."

In response to the growing infrastructure funding crisis, Senate Bill 1 (SB 1), the Road Repair and Accountability Act of 2017, was passed by the Legislature and signed into law by the Governor in April 2017 to address significant transportation funding shortfalls statewide.

Starting next week, Nevada County will begin work on its first major pavement rehabilitation and improvement project utilizing SB 1 funding. Highlighting the proposed project is a unique "Hot-in-Place" road recycling treatment on portions of Indian Springs Road between Penn Valley Drive and Spenceville Road. This process is relatively new in California, and may potentially save the county 30 percent or more in costs over traditional pavement overlay projects.

In addition, new road surfacing will be installed on a number of county maintained roads:

Penn Valley Drive (Spenceville Road to Highway 20 west)

Pleasant Valley Road (Highway 20 to Bitney Springs Road)

Spenceville Road (Penn Valley Drive to Indian Springs Road)

County owned portions of Ridge Road (Rough and Ready Hwy to Nevada City Hwy)

While traffic control measures will be in place, significant traffic delays are to be expected beginning this week and continue on these roads over the next month or so. Motorists are encouraged to find alternative routes or minimize travel along affected routes during weekday hours.

Source: County of Nevada Department of Public Works