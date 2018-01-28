Nevada County residents participate in Walk For Life event in San Francisco
January 28, 2018
Surrounded by thousands of people during Saturday's Walk For Life West Coast event, Charlie Babiarz felt energized.
It was the Nevada County man's 10th year at the San Francisco pro-life event that he said drew some 50,000 people, about 90 of them from this area.
"There's an energizing with that," he said of the experience. "There's a lot of prayer. It kind of reinvigorates you that you're on the right track."
The march, which included speakers, started at Civic Center Plaza and took participants down Market Street. It ended at the Ferry Building, about two miles away.
Babiarz was the coordinator of a Walk for Life bus that carried 56 area residents to the march. About another 30 from this area traveled to the event on their own. Many are affiliated with St. Patrick's Catholic Church in Grass Valley or St. Canice Catholic Church in Nevada City. Others are with the Grass Valley LivingWell Medical Clinic, he said.
"It's important to us because we believe we need to get legal protections for the unborn," Babiarz said.
To contact Staff Writer Alan Riquelmy, email ariquelmy@theunion.com or call 530-477-4239.
