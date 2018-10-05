Nevada County residents fall victim to kidnap for ransom phone calls

It sounds like the kind of nightmare you would only see on TV or in a movie. You pick up the phone and a man tells you that you have 45 minutes to pay him a ransom or he will kill your wife. Your sister. Your daughter.

And yet the victims find themselves unable to dismiss it as a prank.

After all, they say, the call for ransom is coming from the phone of their loved one. It has all their contact data, down to the profile photo.

For James Layton, the tension of a minutes-long, back and forth discussion where he demanded to talk to his wife resolved in a surreal moment when, while on the phone with her supposed kidnapper, he received an incoming call — from the same phone number.

Layton is just one of a several local victims of this chilling new phone scam, one that has attracted the attention of local law enforcement and the FBI.

Layton said when his phone rang Tuesday, it had his wife's information. But when he answered the call, a man was on the other end.

"This guy was like, 'I have your wife. If you hang up, I'm going to kill her.' It threw me for a loop," Layton said.

Initially, he thought someone had broken into her car and stolen her cell phone.

But then Layton started to wonder if a simple burglary would escalate immediately to a death threat.

"Right off the bat, I was panicking," he said. "In that situation, there's absolutely nothing that prepared me to face that. I wasn't about to screw around. For all I knew, there's no reason why some dirtbag couldn't have done that."

The purported kidnapper kept the pressure on, threatening to sexually assault Layton's wife if he didn't "max out" his cards and get as much cash as he could.

"He wanted to meet at Safeway in Brunswick," Layton said, adding that he told the man he needed to talk to his wife first. "He started saying, 'Listen, I will let you talk to her, I will take the gag out of her mouth, but I need to make sure we are on the same page.' I told him we were on the same page. I will get the money but I need to talk to her."

This part of the conversation went on for about six or seven minutes, Layton said.

But the whole time, Layton was frantically try to locate his wife, calling both school sites where she might have been working.

"I kept muting the one phone so I could try to call on my work phone and find her," he said.

Finally, he said, he got the call-back he was hoping for. After he was able to confirm she was OK, Layton told his wife to drive immediately to the police department and met her there.

Another victim reports same scam

That same day, Heather Dixon was taking her lunch break when she got a call from her sister Sara's phone.

But instead, it was a man who told her Sara was in great danger — and that if she didn't respond immediately, her sister would die.

"He continued to tell me she was tied up and being held hostage and that I needed to send or give them $1,500," Dixon wrote on a Facebook post warning of the scam. Similar to Layton's account, the man threatened to rape and kill Dixon's sister.

In the background, Dixon said, she could hear a woman crying, who she was led to believe was her sister.

"It was like being in the worst hostage movie ever," Dixon said. "Although this might sound funny, I literally thought, what would Denzel Washington do?"

Inspired, Dixon asked to talk to her sister, but the man responded that she needed to give them money first, instructing her to go to Safeway to wire them the cash. According to Dixon, she also talked to a second man during the lengthy conversation.

Eventually, she said, they hung up after they didn't get what they wanted and she was able to track Sara down.

"It (was) such a tricky thing because you don't know what to believe and you don't know if you're making the right choice," Dixon said. "They even told me they would come after me and my family if I didn't do what they said. They said that they would kill my sister and then come after me and my kids."

More sophisticated twist to 'kidnap' calls

Kidnapping scam calls are nothing new, but typically don't come from the alleged victim's phone but instead from an outside area code. Scam calls using a cloned phone number are a new twist.

"It's actually pretty alarming to the people who are getting that call," said Grass Valley Police Capt. Steve Johnson.

Johnson said his department did not have any information about the suspects, but added the culprits are most likely from out of the area.

"It is being looked into on a broader level," Johnson said.

A media alert issued by the FBI a few weeks ago offered some tips for handling such a situation.

In most cases, the best course of action is to hang up the phone, the FBI said. Try to contact the alleged victim via phone, text, or social media, and request that they call back from their cell phone. Contact family members to determine if they have been called as well.

Ask to speak to your family member directly, the alert continued. To buy time, repeat the caller's request and tell them you are writing down the demand, or tell the caller you need more time. Do not agree to pay a ransom, by wire or in person. If you suspect a real kidnapping is taking place, contact the FBI office or local law enforcement immediately.

Layton said he decided to share his story to warn others in the community, fearing the scam could cause actual physical harm to someone elderly or with an underlying health issue.

For Layton, the phone conversation was seven minutes of hell.

"I really … had no reason not to be convinced," he said. "In my opinion, it was an evil a scam as you could come up with."

Contact reporter Liz Kellar at 530-477-4236 or by email lizk@theunion.com.